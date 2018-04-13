Air New Zealand Second in TripAdvisor Airline Ratings

Air New Zealand has been named the world’s second best airline in TripAdvisor’s Top 10 airlines ranking, “in which Australia’s national carrier Qantas is notably absent,” writes James Fernyhough in an article for The New Daily. Singapore Airlines took out the top spot in the ranking. New Zealand’s national carrier also won best premium economy class in the class awards.

“Other carriers could take a lesson in customer service excellence as was experienced with Air New Zealand,” according to one of the reviews on the travel site.

The “survey took into account the opinions of tens of thousands of ordinary consumers.”

“If TripAdvisor’s survey is anything to go by, government ownership seems to be working in airlines’ favour: the top three airlines on the list are all majority-owned by their respective governments,” writes Fernyhough.

“Award winners were determined using an algorithm that took into account the quantity and quality of airline reviews and ratings submitted by travellers worldwide, over a 12-month period on TripAdvisor Flights,” said TripAdvisor.

See the Top Ten Airlines according to TripAdvisor below.

Singapore Airlines (Singapore) Air New Zealand (Air New Zealand) Emirates (United Arab Emirates) Japan Airlines (Japan) EVA Air (Taiwan) Southwest Airlines (USA) Com (UK) Qatar Airways (Qatar) Azul (Brazil) Korean Air (Korea)

Article Source: The New Daily, James Fernyhough, April 11, 2018

Image Source: Twitter – Airport Webcams