EDGE #252: John Gilbert & Dan Lemmon Win Oscars, Wellington Recruits Tech Talent, Taika Waititi NZer of the Year + Bruce McLaren Film + Rob Muldoon Blowback ++ more

|Medicine/Health | Xinhua
28 February 2017
|Parkinson’s Disease Breakthrough
|University of Auckland scientists have made a breakthrough in potential treatments for the debilitating Parkinson’s disease by identifying how it spreads in the brain.The scientists said they…
|Film | YouTube
22 February 2017
|McLaren – First Trailer
|Watch the first trailer for the documentary about motor racing icon McLaren. It is directed by Roger Donaldson (Thirteen Days, The World’s Fastest Indian) and will come to cinemas in 2017.
|Music | Fiji Times (The)
26 February 2017
|Erakah’s Story of Musical Success
|Born in Fiji, Erakah spent part of her early years in the country before being adopted by a family in New Zealand. Over there she discovered she had a talent for singing resulting in the release…
|New Zealand | Guardian (The)
24 February 2017
|Living the Fantasy of Gandalf
|New Zealand is the backdrop for Indian photographer Akhil Suhas, 21, who spent six months touring the country documenting his 15,000km journey. Suhas featured locals and tourists dressed up as the wizard Gandalf…
