NZEDGE  >  Magazine  >  Brian Sweeney  >  EDGE #252: John Gilbert & Dan Lemmon Win Oscars, Wellington Recruits Tech Talent, Taika Waititi NZer of the Year + Bruce McLaren Film + Rob Muldoon Blowback ++ more

1 March 2017

EDGE #252: John Gilbert & Dan Lemmon Win Oscars, Wellington Recruits Tech Talent, Taika Waititi NZer of the Year + Bruce McLaren Film + Rob Muldoon Blowback ++ more

This newsletter contains the original hyperlinks to the source articles, some links may have now expired. Editor.

 

NZEDGE
News of Global New Zealanders
From Brian Sweeney, producer NZEDGE.COM | 1 March 2017 | #252 | New York
View Story
Film & TV | Oscars
28 February 2017
John Gilbert and Dan Lemmon Win at Oscars
Two New Zealanders have won at the 89th Academy Awards: John Gilbert won Best Editing for his work on the WWII drama Hacksaw Ridge and Dan Lemmon won the Oscar for Best Visual Effects for The Jungle Book alongside animators Robert Legato, Adam Valdez and Andrew R….

Story
Politics and Economics | Economist (The)
22 February 2017
Coping with Changing Trade Patterns
“The future of British trade after Brexit is shrouded in uncertainty. It is an unprecedented process, so it is hard to know where to look for clues as to how it may work out,” the Economist…
Story
Community/General | Forbes
01 March 2017
Tempted To Move Out Of The U.S.? Wellington Wants To Help You Escape
After the presidential election, visits from U.S. citizens to the Immigration New Zealand…
Story
Medicine/Health | Xinhua
28 February 2017
Parkinson’s Disease Breakthrough
University of Auckland scientists have made a breakthrough in potential treatments for the debilitating Parkinson’s disease by identifying how it spreads in the brain.The scientists said they…
Story
Film & TV | TV3.ie
23 February 2017
Taika Waititi named New Zealander of the Year
“Hunt for the Wilderpeople director Taika Waititi has been named as the 2017 New Zealander of the Year,” as reported on TV3.ie.”I just found out the news….
Story
News | Business Insider Australia
24 February 2017
How Earth’s Newest Continent ‘Zealandia’ Was Found
Scientist recently discovered that “earth has a brand-new continent called Zealandia,” writes Dave Mosher in an article for Business Insider…
Story
Film | YouTube
22 February 2017
McLaren – First Trailer
Watch the first trailer for the documentary about motor racing icon McLaren. It is directed by Roger Donaldson (Thirteen Days, The World’s Fastest Indian) and will come to cinemas in 2017.
Story
Music | Folk Radio UK
27 February 2017
Nadia Reid’s New LP an Ode to Self-Reflection
Nadia Reid’s new video for The Arrow and The Aim, taken from her forthcoming album Preservation, was shot in an abandoned house surrounded by stunning…
Story
Music | Fiji Times (The)
26 February 2017
Erakah’s Story of Musical Success
Born in Fiji, Erakah spent part of her early years in the country before being adopted by a family in New Zealand. Over there she discovered she had a talent for singing resulting in the release…
Story
Music | Albuquerque Journal
26 February 2017
Conductor Grant Cooper Brings a Heavy Hitter
Guest conductor New Zealand-born Grant Cooper recently packed his SUV with a homemade, giant hammer and drove from West Virginia to Albuquerque to lead the New Mexico…
Story
Film & TV | Iowa State Daily
26 February 2017
John Feeney’s Kenojuak Returns to Screen in US
Ngaruawahia-born John Feeney’s 1964 short film Eskimo Artist: Kenojuak, about Kenojuak Ashevak, the first Inuit woman involved with a printmaking…
Story
Film & TV | Upcoming (The)
25 February 2017
Connecting with Director Tusi Tamasese
A gripping film about redemption and the relationships that can ultimately lead to a fresh start, One Thousand Ropes left audiences eager to question Samoan New Zealand director Tusi…
Story
Music | Mancunion (The)
22 February 2017
Ladyhawke Truly Compels in Manchester
“Synth-pop legend Ladyhawke delivered a flawless performance at the intimate Manchester Academy 3 venue” playing “a set of old and new tracks from her decade career in the music…
Story
Watersports | Practical Boat Owner
27 February 2017
Conrad Colman Completes Vendée Globe
New Zealander Conrad Colman, 33, has written a new chapter in the storied history of the Vendée Globe crossing the finish line of the eighth edition of the non stop solo round the world…
Story
Sport General | Daily Mail Australia
25 February 2017
Yogi Kate Middleton Holds Her Breath in Camel
New Zealander Kate Middleton, 29, is the woman behind a series of images which feature the yoga instructor and freediver performing incredible underwater acts, the…
Story
Sport General | Canadian Running
25 February 2017
Quinn Gardiner-Hall Inspiring Other Kids to Run
New Zealander Quinn Gardiner-Hall is running the Antarctic half marathon to prove that he is capable of the distance even if he is just 11 years…
Story
Politics and Economics | Bloomberg
24 February 2017
Robert Muldoon Our Own Feisty Protectionist
“What would you think of a Western democratic leader who was populist, obsessed with the balance of trade, especially effective on television, feisty and combative with…
Story
New Zealand | Guardian (The)
24 February 2017
Living the Fantasy of Gandalf
New Zealand is the backdrop for Indian photographer Akhil Suhas, 21, who spent six months touring the country documenting his 15,000km journey. Suhas featured locals and tourists dressed up as the wizard Gandalf…
Story
War & Peace | Toronto Star
23 February 2017
Leonard Kaminski Clearing Laos’ Deadly Legacy
Per capita, Laos boasts the inglorious distinction of being the most heavily bombed nation in the world. Between 1964 and 1973, more than two million tonnes…
Treghan Luxury Lodge - Forget the Outside World 2
Twitter
Social
Facebook
See all stories and an 11,500 story archive of international New Zealand news 2000-2016 at NZEDGE/MEDIA.
Researched and edited by Jane Nye (Berlin), Andrew Conn (New York), Henrike Forschler (Auckland).
Web published by Henrike Forschler (Auckland).
NZ Flag
Fern symbol by www.nzflag.com founded by Lloyd Morrison.

 

 

Show Comments

More from Brian Sweeney
EDGE #251: New Continent Zealandia + Wellington Invites Tech Talent + Phil Keoghan’s Le Ride + Lindauer’s Colonial Window +Oprah & Reese ++ more

Magazine

EDGE #251: New Continent Zealandia + Wellington Invites Tech Talent + Phil Keoghan’s Le Ride + Lindauer’s Colonial Window +Oprah & Reese ++ more

EDGE #250: Frankie Adams’ sci-fi drama, Mojo Coffee in Chicago, Georgia Fowler on Cover of Harper’s Bazaar + Kiwiana Reminds People ‘Immigrants Make America Great’ ++ more
EDGE #249: Everything Wrong with NZ Doomsday Plan, Parris Goebel a Feminist Hip Hop Force, NZ’s Most Romantic Spots + AI scientist Shane Legg ++ more
EDGE #248: Coromandel NZ’s Favourite Holiday Spot, NZ Films at Berlin Film Festival, Peter Gunn’s Melbourne Hot Spot + Helen Clark To Step Down As UNDP Chief and more ++
EDGE #247: NZ the Safe Haven for Super-Rich Preparing for Doomsday, Cool Capital, Long-Lasting Significance Of LOTR Trilogy + more ++

Other Stories
NZEDGE Gallery
Twitter Feed
NZEDGE on Twitter