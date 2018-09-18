Trailblazers: 125 Kiwi Women Who Changed the World

125 Kiwi women who changed the world have been showcased in a special project in The New Zealand Herald, which explores their extraordinary stories.

It’s “a combination of high profile women, such as Helen Clark and Dame Whina Cooper, as well as lesser-known stories, such as that of foster mother Wanda Messam and adventurer Helen Thayer,” as reported in another NZHerald article.

Kahupeka – ancient Māori healer and pioneer of herbal medicine Ahumai Te Paerata (b. 1824) – celebrated Māori warrior Mother Aubert (b. 1835) – soon-to-be New Zealand’s first saint Elizabeth Pulman (b. 1836) – New Zealand’s first female professional photographer Elizabeth Yates (b. 1845) – the first female mayor in the British commonwealth Kate Sheppard (b. 1847) – New Zealand’s first female newspaper editor and pioneering suffragette Mary J. Carpenter (b. 1850) – the first person to sign the suffrage petition of 1893 Marianne Smith (b. 1851) – founder of Smith and Caughey’s Kate Edger (b. 1857) – the first woman to earn a university degree in New Zealand Winifred Boys-Smith (b. 1865) – New Zealand’s first female university professor Meri Te Tai Mangakāhia (b. 1868) – the first wahine to address the Kotahitanga Parliament Frances Hodgkins (b. 1869) – pioneering artist who took New Zealand art to the world Elizabeth McCombs (b. 1873) – New Zealand’s first female elected Member of Parliament Margaret Cruickshank (b. 1873) – New Zealand’s first female GP Lady Victoria Plunket (b. 1873) – pioneering child welfare advocate and namesake of the Plunket Society Ethel Benjamin (b. 1875) – the first woman to study law in Australasia and New Zealand’s first female lawyer Ettie Rout(b. 1877) – World War I hero and early safe-sex campaigner Aunt Daisy (b. 1879) – New Zealand’s first lady of radio Frances Alda (b. 1879) – New Zealand’s original opera diva Te Puea Hērangi (b. 1883) – central figure in establishing the Kingitanga movement Katherine Mansfield (b. 1888) – pioneering author Dame Rangimarie Hetet (b. 1892) – champion of Māori culture and tohunga raranga Kathleen Curtis (Lady Rigg) (b. 1892) – pioneering scientist and the first female fellow of the Royal Society of New Zealand Mabel Howard (b. 1894) – New Zealand’s first female trade union leader and first female cabinet minister Dame Whina Cooper (b. 1895) – celebrated Māori leader and advocate for Māori rights and welfare Dame Ngaio Marsh (b. 1895) – queen of crime and best-selling novelist Julia Yates, fashion entrepreneur, fashion pioneer and the woman who brought ladies trousers to New Zealand Bobby Angus – pioneering fashion designer Flora MacKenzie (b. 1902) – pioneering fashion designer and entrepreneur Iriaka Ratana (b. 1905) – the first Māori woman to be elected to New Zealand Parliament Violet Walrond (b. 1905) – New Zealand’s first female Olympic athlete Rita Angus (b. 1908) – pioneer of modern art Kitty Kain (b. 1908) – commander of the New Zealand Women’s Auxiliary Air Force Jean Batten (b. 1909) – world record-setting aviatrix Nancy Wake (b. 1912) – World War II hero and the Allies most decorated service woman Emma Knuckey (b. 1913) – pioneering fashion designer Paddy Walker (b. 1917) – pioneering Pasifika leader and founder of Pacifica Nora Crawford (b. 1917) – New Zealand’s first female detective Edith Farkas (b. 1921) – pioneering meteorologist who helped discover the hole in the ozone layer Mira Szászy (b. 1921) – pioneer for Māori women’s rights and the first Māori female university graduate Joan Wiffen (b. 1922) – history-making palaeontologist, who discovered the first dinosaur fossils in New Zealand Rina Moore (b. 1923) – the first Māori woman to become a registered doctor Dame Miriam Dell (b. 1924) – New Zealand’s first president of the International Council of Women Janet Frame (b. 1924) – award-winning author Eva Rickard (b. 1925) – champion of Māori land rights Tui Flower (b. 1925) – pioneering food writer and the woman who taught New Zealand to cook Dame Marie Clay (b. 1926) – founder of global literacy programme Reading Recovery Yvette Williams (b. 1929) – New Zealand’s first female Olympic medallist Augusta Wallace (b. 1929) – New Zealand’s first female District Court judge Mavis Rivers (b. 1929) – Grammy-nominated jazz singer who performed with Frank Sinatra Dame Te Ātairangikaahu (b. 1931) – the first Māori Queen and champion of Māori language and culture Dame Catherine Tizard (b. 1931) – Auckland’s first female mayor and New Zealand’s first female Governor-General Alma Johnson (b. 1931) – New Zealand’s first female television presenter Elspeth Kennedy (b. 1931) – the first woman elected to the New Zealand Stock Exchange Whetu Tirikatene-Sullivan (b. 1932) – trailblazing politician and working mother Dame Margaret Sparrow (b. 1935) – trailblazing doctor and advocate for legal abortions in New Zealand Margaret Mahy (b. 1936) – world renowned children’s author Joy Cowley (b. 1936) – New Zealand’s most prolific author and champion of children’s literacy Pamela Young – pioneering researcher and one of the first women to set foot on the South Pole Carmen Rupe (b. 1936) – trailblazing activist, entertainer and early champion of LGBTQ rights Ruia Morrison (b. 1936) – pioneering tennis champion and trailblazer for Māori in sport Helen Thayer (b. 1937) – world record-setting adventurer and top sportswoman Dame Judith Binney (b. 1940) – world-renowned historian Beatrice Tinsley (b. 1941) – world-renowned astrophysicist and trailblazer for women in science Lynley Dodd (b. 1941) – award-winning author and creator of national icon Hairy Maclary Merata Mita (b. 1942) – trailblazing filmmaker and first Māori woman to direct a feature film Dr Penny Jamieson (b. 1942) – the world’s first female Anglican bishop Dame Silvia Cartwright (b. 1943), Governor-General, first female high court judge Georgina Te Heuheu (b. 1943) – first Māori woman to gain a law degree and be admitted to High Court Wendy Pye (b. 1943) – the first woman inducted into the New Zealand Business Hall of Fame Dame Kiri Te Kanawa (b. 1944) – world-renowned opera singer and the first New Zealander to win a Grammy Award Wanda Messam (b. 1944) – changed the lives of more than 300 children through foster care Jennie Goodwin – the first female prime-time newsreader in the Commonwealth Falema’i Lesā (b. 1946) – pioneering protestor who fought for Samoans’ right to New Zealand citizenship Dame Naida Glavish (b. 1946) – pioneering champion of te reo Māori Margaret Wilson (b. 1947) – first female speaker of the house Keri Hulme (b. 1947) – first New Zealander to win the Booker Prize Kristine Bartlet – trailblazing campaigner who launched a five-year court battle for equal pay Suzie Moncrieff (b. 1949) – creator of the World of Wearable art show Rosemary Askin (b. 1949) – first woman to undertake an Antarctic research programme Dame Sian Elias (b. 1949) – New Zealand’s first female Chief Justice Dame Naomi James (b. 1949) – the first woman to sail solo around the world Helen Clark (b. 1950) – New Zealand’s first elected female Prime Minister and the first woman to run the United Nations development fund Dame Jenny Shipley (b. 1952) – New Zealand’s first female Prime Minister Linda Jones (b. 1952) – New Zealand’s first female jockey Anne Barry (b. 1952) – the first female firefighter in the British Commonwealth Joan Withers (b. 1953) – trailblazing business leader and professional chairwoman Jane Campion (b. 1954) – the first woman to win the prestigious Palme D’Or award at the Cannes Film Festival Luamanuvao Winnie Laban (b. 1955) – the first Pasifika woman to be elected to New Zealand Parliament Ranjna Patel (b. 1955) – trailblazing business leader Georgina Beyer (b. 1957) – the world’s first openly transsexual mayor and Member of Parliament Lyn Provost – New Zealand’s first female auditor-general Jools Topp (b. 1958) – trailblazing musician, entertainer and activist Lynda Topp (b. 1958) – trailblazing musician, entertainer and activist Fran Walsh (b. 1959) – one of New Zealand’s most successful film-makers and co-producer of New Zealand’s highest-earning film franchise Margaret Brimble (b. 1961) – ground-breaking chemist and champion of women in science Theresa Gattung (b. 1962) – the first female CEO of a major public company in New Zealand Ida Malosi – the first female Pasifika judge and champion of Pasifika women in law Finola Dwyer (b. 1963) – Oscar-nominated film producer Raelene Castle (b. 1964) – pioneering sports administrator and the first female boss of an NZRU club Hinewehi Mohi (b. 1964) – the first person to perform the national anthem in te reo at an international test match Margaret Urlich (b. 1965) – the first female solo artist to record a number one single on the official New Zealand Music Chart Rebecca Kitteridge (b. 1966) – the first female director of the New Zealand Security Intelligence Service Ingrid Visser (b. 1966) – world-leading expert in Orca whales and animal welfare advocate Barbara Kendall (b. 1967) – only woman to compete in 5 Olympic games Niki Caro (b. 1967) – directed New Zealand’s highest-grossing film at the international box office Rachel Hunter (b. 1969) – New Zealand’s first supermodel and a champion of natural beauty Karen Walker (b. 1969) – internationally acclaimed fashion designer Selina Tusitala Marsh (b. 1971), poet, award-winning poet and champion of Pasifika literature Annelise Coberger (b. 1971) – the first person from the Southern Hemisphere to medal at the Winter Olympics Farah Palmer (b. 1972) – World Cup-winning rugby captain and the first woman elected to the New Zealand Rugby board Monica Galetti (b. 1975) – world renowned chef and founder of top London restaurant Mere Dr Siouxsie Wiles – ground-breaking microbiologist Bic Runga (b. 1976) – chart-topping songwriter who sparked the resurgence of New Zealand music Louise Tu’u (b. 1978) – first New Zealander awarded the Royal Court Theatre international residency Zoe Bell (b. 1978) – world-renowned stunt woman Jacinda Ardern (b. 1980), politician, the youngest female head of state in the world and trailblazer for working mums Rikki Swannell (b. 1980) – New Zealand’s first female rugby commentator Anna Paquin (b. 1982) – New Zealand’s first Oscar winner Valerie Adams (b. 1984) – New Zealand’s most successful female athletics champion Eleanor Catton (b. 1985) – youngest winner of the Man Booker Prize Hayley Westenra (b. 1987) – New Zealand’s highest-selling solo artist Parris Goebel (b. 1991) – world hip hop dance champion and world-renowned choreographer Lydia Ko (b. 1996) – the youngest person ever to become a golf world number one Lorde (b. 1996) – the first New Zealand solo artist to top the US Billboard chart

The series is part of the 125th suffrage anniversary.

Article Source: NZHerald, September 2018

Image Source: Wikipedia