NZEDGE  >  News  >  Sport  >  America’s Cup  >  Team USA Readies to Sail in New Zealand
Team USA Readies to Sail in New Zealand
View article source

Team USA Readies to Sail in New Zealand

Stars & Stripes Team USA has been accepted as a challenger for the 2021 America’s Cup, promising to have an all-American squad in a competition where nationality has mattered little in recent decades. However, while the New York Yacht Club’s American Magic is led by skipper Terry Hutchinson of Annapolis, Maryland, the helmsman is New Zealander Dean Barker and there are other international sailors on the crew.

Team USA’s Taylor Canfield said he and skipper Mike Buckley first started talking about doing a campaign after Emirates Team New Zealand upset Oracle Team USA in Bermuda in June 2017, ending tech billionaire Larry Ellison’s grip on the Auld Mug.

Buckley, who lives in New York, said the team’s budget will be less than US$100 million. Funding so far has come from a number of private sponsors the team declined to identify.

“I don’t think we’re too far behind in the whole process,” Canfield said.

The team purchased a design package from Team New Zealand to jump-start its programme and has begun building a boat in Michigan.

Bill Koch won the oldest trophy in international sports in 1992 with a crew he believed to be all-American, although one sailor who was living in the United States at the time was Canadian.

“I really enjoyed having what I thought was an all-American crew,” Koch said. “We bragged about it, as well. I think it gives a little more spirit to the nationality of it. If you have all Kiwis on an American team, you’re not so excited about it.”

Original article by Bernie Wilson, AP, The Washington Post, December 12, 2018.

Tags: 2021 America’s Cup  Dean Barker  Stars & Stripes Team USA  Washington Post (The)  

Show Comments

More from Sport
Warren Gatland Potential Successor to Eddie Jones

Rugby

Warren Gatland Potential Successor to Eddie Jones

Britain’s Rugby Football Union (RFU) interim chief executive, Nigel Melville, is planning to speak to New Zealander Warren Gatland OBE as part of his search for Eddie Jones’s successor as England…

Steve Hansen to Step Down After 2019 World Cup
Rugby Star Jordan Roberts Wins Plaudits in Canada
Why Tyrel Lomax Chose the ABs over the Wallabies
SailGP’s Russell Coutts Makes Tokyo Recommendations

Other Stories