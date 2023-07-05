United Perfumes’ Chris Yu a Force in Fragrance

At least once a week an email lands at the offices of United Perfumes asking for urgent help, invariably from a “household name” in luxury. “They don’t understand why their scented candles aren’t working,” says New Zealander Christopher Yu, who runs the London-based company alongside Laurent Delafon. Yu and Delafon aren’t perfumers, Mark C O’Flaherty writes in a story for the Financial Times. They call themselves “interpreters” – a go-between for designers and chemists, offering a lingua franca for each.

Yu says: “You can’t just put whatever fragrance you already have into a candle. We spend hours working on formulations, talking about what kind of wick works with certain blends, the shape of a vessel.”

This month, three ovoid-shaped black glass and metal Alexander McQueen candles created with the brand’s designer Sarah Burton will be released: Ghost Flower, Pagan Rose and Savage Bloom.

In July, United Perfumes’ own brand, Ostens, begins selling its Illumination range of Rose, Cashmeran Velvet and Jasmine candles in Selfridges.

