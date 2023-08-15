NZEDGE  >  News  >  Arts  >  Rose Matafeo’s Starstruck Back for Third Run
Rose Matafeo’s Starstruck Back for Third Run
View article source

Rose Matafeo’s Starstruck Back for Third Run

With her smash hit Starstruck exploring fairytale romance and what happens next, New Zealander Rose Matafeo breathed new life into the sitcom. But, as the series returns for a third run, she’s now wondering whether it’s done more harm than good. Michael Segalov interviews the comedian for a profile published in The Guardian.

“Now I’ve got so many conflicting feelings about love, relationships and romantic ideals,” Matafeo, 31, says. “As I’m getting older I’m asking: why did I feel through my 20s that finding romantic love and settling down was such a motivation in life? Maybe I don’t want to be adding to that pressure and expectation of romantic love being the be all and end all,” she adds. “Maybe I want to encourage younger women like myself to aspire to other things.”

For the second half of this month’s Edinburgh fringe, Matafeo will perform a work-in-progress hour of comedy. The run sold out almost immediately with no promo, despite an 11.20am start.

Original article by Michael Segalov, The Guardian, August 12, 2023.

Photo by Simon Webb.

Tags: Edinburgh Fringe  Guardian (The)  Rose Matafeo  Starstruck  

Show Comments

More from Arts
Game Developer Pippin Barr on Playful Creations

Writers

Game Developer Pippin Barr on Playful Creations

New Zealand-born Pippin Barr might just be the most prolific solo game developer in the world. Since 2011 he has released a baffling 81 of them – and while many are…

Barack Obama Has New Zealand Favourites
Milky Day Draws on Struggles to Create New EP
Marya Martin Talks 40th Summer Festival
Benee Sets Her Sights on Global Domination

Other Stories