Peter Jackson Brings to Life WWI on The Big Screen

Peter Jackson “is up to his usual ambitious tricks in his latest project, the World War I documentary They Shall Not Grow Old,” writes Zack Sharf in an article for IndieWire. “Jackson utilized modern production techniques to restore and colorize nearly 100 hours of original WWI footage from Britain’s Imperial War Museum.”

“The First World War, for good or for worse, is defined in people’s imaginations by the film that is always used in all the documentaries and it looks bloody awful, for obvious reasons,” Jackson told ITV News.

“There were technical limitations and also a hundred years of age – of shrinkage and duplication and starches. I think it’s the best gift I can give at the moment, as well as this movie, to restore footage.”

“They Shall Not Grow Old uses 90 minutes of footage from the overall total Jackson restored. The footage has been colorized and even converted to 3D for the film’s upcoming theatrical release.”

“The narration for the film is provided by real veterans. Jackson combed through recordings from 1964 of 120 men who fought in WWI,” writes Sharf.

“By using our computing power to erase the technical limitations of 100 year cinema, we can see and hear the Great War as they experienced it,” said Jackson.

Article Source: IndieWire, Zack Sharf, October 10, 2018

Image Source: Youtube