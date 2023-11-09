Beatles Fan Peter Jackson Directs Music Video

Following his acclaimed documentary Get Back, New Zealand director Peter Jackson is continuing his relationship with the Beatles by directing his first ever music video for the band’s final song, Now and Then, Guardian music editor Ben Beaumont-Thomas reports.

It features unseen footage of the band, including what Jackson describes as “a few precious seconds of the Beatles performing in their leather suits, the earliest known film of the Beatles and never seen before.”

Jackson says he has “genuine pride” in the finished video, that he’ll “cherish that for years to come”.

The music video racked up more than half a million views in its first two hours on YouTube.

Original article by Ben Beaumont-Thomas, The Guardian, October 31, 2023.