Orchard St.’s Kirsten Shanks Resists Permanence

After almost 20 years tied to Sydney’s frenetic bustle, Orchard St. founder New Zealander Kirsten Shanks and husband James recognised that a change of scenery was imminent. Australian magazine RUSSH is invited for a look around Shanks’ Christchurch property, which is home, but not for long.

“My family’s property in New Zealand sits on the Canterbury plains; land intentionally planted to create a natural sanctuary, trees now centuries old witnessing generations of my family.

“It’s been 10 years since launching [health and wellbeing business] Orchard St.,” Shanks says.

“The move home to New Zealand followed a yearning to reconnect with the land, my heritage and to be close to my family for the first time in almost 20 years … We’ll be leaving soon. While we’re sad to leave my family and this motherland, it’s time to be back on the ground with Orchard St. and our Sydney community.”

Original article by Elyssa Kostopoulos, RUSSH, April 20, 2023.

Photo by Greta van der Star.