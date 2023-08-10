NZEDGE  >  News  >  Style  >  Nasim Clark’s US Café a Charming Connection
Nasim Clark’s US Café a Charming Connection
Nasim Clark’s US Café a Charming Connection

New Zealander Nasim Clark brings a passion for her homeland’s café culture to Everyday Eatery – a charming little Californian bistro with scratch-made brekkies and knowledgeable baristas, Benjamin Epstein and Margaret Short report for community newspaper, the Irvine Standard.

Clark describes the vibe of Everyday Eatery: “We have a modern New Zealand décor that also connects with California. The espresso mascarpone is definitely a Kiwi influence, as well as the honeycomb butter on our hotcakes. The honeycomb is a classic candy that Kiwi kids call hokey pokey.”

Clark settled in Irvine with her husband, Brian, in 2013.

Original article by Benjamin Epstein and Margaret Short, Irvine Standard, August 2, 2023.

