Mourning the Passing Of Lumberjack Icon Jason Wynyard

The STIHL TIMBERSPORTS Series mourns the untimely passing of Jason Wynyard, nine-time Individual World Champion and Series “titan. Jason was much more than a world champion, he was a true legend, an inspiring and humble athlete, ambassador for the sport for decades, and above all, a great mate to so many.”

The New Zealand Herald reported that the Kiwi wood-chopping great, Jason Wynyard MNZM, son of fellow wood-chopping legend Pae and father of national representative basketballer Tai, died aged 49.

Wynyard, who won nine senior world championships and many more titles around the world, was diagnosed in May with stage four Burkitt Lymphoma, a rare form of lymphatic cancer.

STIHL New Zealand managing director Jochen Speer told the Herald that Jason was much more than a world champion but also an inspiring athlete, talented technician, ambassador and colleague for decades, and above all, a great mate to many.

Jason was described by his contemporaries as an “icon” and “the Michael Jordan” of wood chopping.

Minister for Māori Development Hon Willie Jackson celebrated Jason’s achievements and character in a statement to media.

“While Jason is indeed world famous for his sporting prowess, he is also loved across Aotearoa for his humble nature and willingness to accommodate the crowds. It was his strength of character that made him a true ambassador for the sport,” said Hon Jackson.

He was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to the sport of wood chopping in the 2017 New Year Honours. Jason, who has whakapapa to both Ngāpuhi and Ngāti Maniapoto iwi, was rated as one of the top 5 influential Māori sportspeople of the past 30 years in the 2021 Māori Sports Awards.

Original article from STIHL TIMBERSPORTS, October 4, 2023.

Poroporoaki: Jason Wynyard

HON WILLIE JACKSON

Ka taka, ka taka

E, ko taku mōtoi taringa ka taka

He aha raini tāku e rongo ake nei

He mūmū tai he wāwā whenua

He tangi rā ki aku mate.

Te tai rā

Te tai rā

Te tai e pari ana ki Taumārere, kiā.

E pari ana ki te kakau o te toki kua ngaro atu I te ao ko riro atu ki te po!

He Toa

He Hautupua

He Tuatangata

Ma wai e hahau I te toki kua tau ki tana uhunga. E Kara, e Jason haere atu ra!

Originally published on Beehive.govt.nz.

NZEDGE.COM has digested stories about Jason Wynyard since, 2002. This is from a 2009 story from Yahoo! Sport.

Jason Wynyard, New Zealand’s World Champion Axeman, alongside countryman and defending champion Dave Bolstad, is featured in an article previewing the STIHL Timbersports Series. “Lumberjacking: the epitome of sportsmanship…[watch and] gain an understanding of this noble sport, if not a liking. I salute you, lumberjack. May your blades always stay sharp and the trunks always fall away from you.”