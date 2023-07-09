LanzaTech named in TIME’s 100 Most Influential Companies

LanzaTech, the carbon recycling company co-founded in New Zealand in 2005 by Dr. Sean Simpson has been named to TIME magazine’s 100 Most Innovative Companies 2023. The Illinois-based company was noted by TIME for its proprietary technology that converts captured carbon from waste streams—including from industrial sites and agricultural residues—into material used to produce Bridgestone and Sumitomo tires, Coty fragrances, a Nivea moisturizer, and a line of Zara party dresses, among other products. “LanzaTech is revolutionizing the way we think about carbon,” says CEO Jennifer Holmgren, turning it into a “resource, not a liability.” In 2022 completed its fourth carbon-capture facility, which will reduce a Belgian steel mill’s emissions by 3.9 million tonnes.

As a founder of LanzaTech, Dr. Simpson led the development and scaled a gas fermentation process technology and established a broad and unique patent portfolio covering all areas of gas fermentation, including fermentation processes and microbes, gaseous feedstock handling, and product and waste handling. Dr Simpson continues his role with LanzaTech as a strategic adviser identifying and delivering new applications of LanzaTech’s process around the world.

Original article by By Jared Lindzon, TIME Magazine, June 21, 2023.