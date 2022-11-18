Anna Fifield Returns to The Washington Post

For the past two years, Anna Fifield, 46, has been editor of the Dominion Post, New Zealand’s capital city newspaper. In January 2023, she returns to The Washington Post, where she worked as Tokyo bureau chief from 2014 – 2018, to become the publication’s new Asia-Pacific editor.

In a press release, the Post’s foreign editor Douglas Jehl and deputy foreign editor Jennifer Amur, said:

“Anna brings an extraordinary reservoir of experience, knowledge, irreverence and energy to everything she does, and it makes her an ideal fit for this new role. She spent two decades as a foreign correspondent, first for the Financial Times and then at The Post, including stops in Sydney, Seoul, Beirut, Washington, Tokyo and Beijing, where she was China bureau chief until 2020. She has reported extensively from North Korea and is the author of The Great Successor: The Divinely Perfect Destiny of Brilliant Comrade Kim Jong Un, a biography of the North Korean leader.”

Original article by The Washington Post, November 3, 2022.