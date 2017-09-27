NZEDGE  >  Video  >  Film  >  Waru Trailer

27 September 2017

Waru Trailer


Watch the trailer for Waru – an NZ film, in which eight different female directors share their insights into the complexity of child abuse. At the centre of their stories is Waru, a boy killed at the hands of a caregiver.

Tags:

Show Comments

More from Film
Interview with RiverdalesKJ Apa

Film

Interview with RiverdalesKJ Apa

Watch this ODE interview with New Zealand actor KJ Apa, who plays Archie Andrews in Riverdale. KJ Apa was born in Auckland and is known for starring as Kane…

My Year With Helen – Trailer
New Thor: Ragnarok Trailer
Rose McIver Interview
A Wrinkle In Time Trailer

Other Stories