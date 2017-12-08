NZEDGE  >  Video  >  Music  >  Mitch James – All The Ways To Say Goodbye

8 December 2017

Mitch James – All The Ways To Say Goodbye


Watch Mitch James’ music video and listen to ‘All The Ways To Say Goodbye’ here. Before signing with Sony Music Worldwide the singer/songwriter from Auckland busked and played shows for 3 years in Europe.

Tags: YouTube  

Show Comments

More from Music
Lorde – Green Light

Music

Lorde – Green Light

Lorde has won six Tuis at this year’s Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards – Album of the Year, Single of the Year,…

Kimbra – Everybody Knows
Lorde Wins at Silver Scrolls Awards
Jordan Rakei – Goodbyes
Lorde Performs ‘Homemade Dynamite’ at VMAs

Other Stories