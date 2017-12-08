Mitch James – All The Ways To Say Goodbye
Watch Mitch James’ music video and listen to ‘All The Ways To Say Goodbye’ here. Before signing with Sony Music Worldwide the singer/songwriter from Auckland busked and played shows for 3 years in Europe.
