NZEDGE  >  Video  >  Music  >  Kimbra – Everybody Knows

19 October 2017

Kimbra – Everybody Knows


Watch Kimbra’s latest music video for her latest single ‘Everybody Knows’. It’s the first single the New Zealand singer has shared of her album Primal Heart, scheduled to be released in 2018.

Tags:

Show Comments

More from Music
Lorde Wins at Silver Scrolls Awards

Music

Lorde Wins at Silver Scrolls Awards

Lorde has won the APRA Silver Scroll Award 2017 for her song Green Light. Watch this video by RNZ to see Tami Neilson present the Award to…

Jordan Rakei – Goodbyes
Lorde Performs ‘Homemade Dynamite’ at VMAs
Chelsea Jade – Life of the Party
Lorde – Perfect Places

Other Stories