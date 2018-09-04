Sabah-Based Wendy Hutton a Prolific Travel Writer

Renowned food and travel writer, New Zealand-born Wendy Hutton, who lived in Malaysia, has died, aged 77.

Hutton first set foot in Southeast Asia in 1967, and had worked in the region ever since. Based in Sabah, she had spent more than four decades travelling and eating her way through Asia, collecting the best recipes from simple country homes to elegant restaurant kitchens.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Christina Liew, described Hutton’s departure as a great loss to Sabah’s burgeoning tourism industry.

“With deep regret and sadness, we mourn her loss. She was a prolific author,” Liew said. “We value her immense contributions to putting Sabah on the world map through her literary work. Her memory will live on through her bestselling books as a most valuable asset.”

Liew added that Hutton is an inspiration to the present and future generations of writers.

Among her bestsellers is Discovering Sabah, designed as an introduction to Sabah.

Other popular books are Kota Kinabalu and Surrounding Areas, Sandakan (History, Culture, Wildlife and Resorts of the Sandakan Peninsula), Kota Kinabalu and Environs, Kudat (Sabah Colour Guide) and Tabin and Kinabatangan.

She had written or contributed to many books on Asian food, including the highly acclaimed classic, Singapore Food, first published in 1989.

Original article by Daily Express, August 26, 2018.