Model Lili Sumner Shares Top Beauty Secrets

Whether she’s walking the runways of Miu Miu and Sonia Rykiel or gracing the inside pages of W, New Zealand-born model Lili Sumner has quickly become one of the most recognisable faces in fashion.

Known for her distinct bleached brows and gap-toothed grin, the New Zealander proves to have the serious beauty regiment to back it up. From her all natural skincare products to her DIY makeup removing hacks, Sumner, who is originally from Auckland, shares all of her top beauty secrets with W magazine.

Sumner says good skin starts with diet and luck.

“But this magic natural face cream I use called Bee Yummy really does the trick. You can buy it at Live Live & Organic in the East Village,” Sumner says.

She says she’s not a “gym bunny in any sense”.

“I walk everywhere and I dance for fun and do Kundalini yoga occasionally.”

Where would she go for a “spa-cation”?

“I like sitting in the Russian Bathhouse and having a chat with friends whilst observing some of the more unusual residents of my neighbourhood.”

And the beauty myth she’d like to debunk?

“The idea that you need fancy new face creams that claim to anti-age your skin. Those products are generally tested on animals and are not essential. A good diet and a skincare regime with natural products is all you need.”

Original article by Nada Abouarrage, W, March 29, 2018.

Photo by Roe Ethridge.