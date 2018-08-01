Mark D’Arcy Named Facebook VP Global Business Marketing & Chief Creative Officer

Kiwi-born “Mark D’Arcy has been promoted to VP of global business marketing and chief creative officer, a role that oversees Facebook’s team of creative strategists and its more traditional marketing function,” writes Lauren Johnson in an article in the Business Insider.

“Facebook needs a plan to fit more advertising into its already massive network of services — including Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp — in addition to the flagship social app,” writes Johnson.

“Facebook’s newsfeed is reaching a maximum ad load and the company is eyeing new formats like full-screen Stories and sponsored posts within Messenger. That’s where D’Arcy will likely focus his attention.”

“Under his new role, he’s responsible for the company’s creative efforts across Creative Shop and Facebook’s global marketing business team.”

“He will co-lead both groups with Carolyn Everson, also VP of global marketing solutions, and will report to David Fischer, Facebook’s VP of business and marketing partnerships.”

“The role is a natural progression of what I love to do – helping businesses tell great stories,” said D’Arcy in a statement.

“It’s an exciting challenge to develop new marketing programs and tools for all businesses from the world’s most established brands to small businesses and entrepreneurs that use our platforms to grow.”

“I’ve had the pleasure of watching him transform Facebook’s role in the creative community over the last seven years,” said Fischer in a statement.

“He’s a proven leader and talented storyteller who will bring a vital perspective to our business marketing programs.”

“D’Arcy has worked at Facebook since 2011 and created Facebook’s creative council in 2012, encompassing a group of agency creatives who regularly meet with Facebook to talk about new opportunities and challenges on the platform. Previous to Facebook, D’Arcy worked at Time Warner, holding the roles of senior VP as well as president and chief creative officer.” He is a graduate of Auckland University of Technology and attended Waitakere College.

Article Source: Business Insider, Lauren Johnson, July 26, 2018

Image Source: Youtube