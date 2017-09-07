Attica Redefining Australia’s Culinary Landscape

New Zealand-born Ben Shewry’s Attica restaurant in Melbourne is ranked one of the best restaurants in the world for good reason, Jessica Wynne Lockhart reports in a feature about the rise, and rise, of Australia’s food and wine culture for the Toronto Star.

Diners might taste the blood of a wallaby, eat wattleseed damper (bush bread made with the seed of an acacia tree), or find themselves spooning pickled quandongs (a native peach) directly out of an emu eggshell, Wynne Lockhart writes. It’s the type of dining experience that could only happen in Australia.

According to Tourism Australia, before visiting the country, only 26 per cent of people associate Australia with “good food and wine offerings.” All it takes is one trip to transform that opinion – afterwards, visitors rank it as only second to Italy in terms of food and wine experiences.

Attica is currently rated No 32 on The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list.

Original article by Jessica Wynne Lockhart, Toronto Star, August 31, 2017.

Photo by Colin Page.