Seventy Years Celebrated with Sir Ed Quotes

“Everest was first climbed 70 years ago in May, cementing New Zealander Edmund Hillary’s and Sherpa Tenzing Norgay’s place in world history. Hillary has left behind a treasure trove of bon mots about mountaineering and a life generally well-lived,” Adventure Journal editors write. Some of the quotes from this “historic badass” are included in a story published by the publication online.

“Humble, filled with perspective from being among the (likely) first two people to reach the summit of Everest and after a lifetime of scaling tough alpine peaks, Hillary is one of the most quotable, and blessedly relatable adventure greats. The man was so even-keeled, consistent, and determined, it’s almost a surprise he isn’t still climbing somewhere, his long, mournful face pointed up at a sun-washed peak, alone in his element.”

Included in the Journal’s list of favourite quotes are: “There is precious little in civilization to appeal to a Yeti.”

And, “I have discovered that even the mediocre can have adventures and even the fearful can achieve.”

Original article by Adventure Journal, June 1, 2023.