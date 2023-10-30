Producer 33 Below Shares New Club Cut

New Zealand-born producer Jack Laven, aka 33 Below, has shared his new single, “Hold Tight”, a hypnotising dancefloor number that’s likely to stay with you for some time, according to James Keith writing for Complex UK.

London-based Laven looks to a lot of UK-born influences – particularly garage and house – opting for an emotionally driven take on those sounds, which has unsurprisingly caught the attention of Disclosure, EZ, and more, Keith writes.

“It’s actually the first time I’ve incorporated a guitar into one of my songs, adding a fresh layer to the sound. I love how the fusion of the tight electronic drums, emotive piano and guitar, and ethereal vocals from [Atlanta-based singer songwriter] Chrystel all sit together,” Laven says.

Original article by James Keith, Complex UK, October 20, 2023.