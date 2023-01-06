NZEDGE  >  News  >  Arts  >  Lynley Crosswell Gives Out Experiences in Victoria
Lynley Crosswell Gives Out Experiences in Victoria
Lynley Crosswell Gives Out Experiences in Victoria

New Zealander Lynley Crosswell took over as chief executive of Museums Victoria which includes the Melbourne Museum, Scienceworks, Immigration Museum, IMAX and the Royal Exhibition Building, in 2017. She is the first woman chief executive of the organisation.

Crosswell led Museums Victoria and their 650 staff and 400 volunteers through Melbourne’s coronavirus pandemic lockdowns when they were shut to the public with only a skeleton staff maintaining exhibitions.

Visitor numbers are now up 10 per cent on 2019’s pre-COVID figures.

Crosswell thinks Museums Victoria can compete with a service like Netflix.

“People want an experience,” she says.

“What we’re offering is a really engaging opportunity which is educational, it’s also entertaining, and it’s also something the whole family is doing together.”

Original article by Cara Waters, WAtoday, December 23, 2022.

Photo by Jason South.

