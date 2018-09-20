Imogen Taylor Wins Wallace Arts Trust Paramount Award & Frances Hodgkins Fellowship

New Zealand artist Imogen Taylor has won this year’s Wallace Arts Trust Paramount Award with her work Refusal to Yield and has received the Frances Hodgkins Fellowship for 2019, writes Michael Lett.

“As the Paramount Award winner of this year’s Wallace Art Awards, Taylor receives a six-month residency at the International Studio and Curatorial Program in New York, USA.”

“Taylor’s references to Bauhaus, Cubism and Modernism combined with her assured handling of colour and composition make for a bold, memorable, confident and deeply informed painting,” said the judges.

The Frances Hodgkins Fellowship, which was named after Dunedin-born painter Frances Hodgkins, “was established by the University of Otago Council in 1962 to aid and encourage painters, sculptors and multi-media artists while at the same time associating them with the life of the University.”

The annual, 12-month Fellowship “is open to artists who are normally resident in New Zealand and who, in the opinion of the Selection Committee, have executed work that demonstrates their talent, and would benefit from holding the Fellowship.”

It provides a studio/office space and not less than the minimum salary of a full-time university lecturer.

“Imogen Taylor was born in Whangarei, New Zealand in 1985. She has spent a number of years studying at the University of Auckland’s Elam School of Fine Arts, graduating in 2007 with a BFA and 2010 with a Post-Graduate Diploma of Fine Arts,” as outlined on Michael Lett Gallery’s website.

Article Source: Michael Lett Gallery, September 2018

Image Source: Wallace Arts Trust