Flockhill Lodge Offers Majestic Sense of Place
“On New Zealand’s sparsely populated South Island, an alpine retreat has opened in the windswept Craigieburn Valley,” Michaela Trimble writes for The New York Times. “Flanked by three ski fields in the Craigieburn Range and nestled near limestone formations once used as shelter by the Ngāi Tahu, Flockhill Lodge is a four-bedroom homestead set within Flock Hill Station.”

“Located near Arthur’s Pass National Park, the lodge was designed by the architect Jonathan Coote, of the Auckland-based firm Warren and Mahoney, to give guests a real sense of place,” Trimble continues. “‘When you’re here, you’re absolutely consumed by the scale and majesty of the landscape,’ says Coote, whose straightforward approach includes timber, limestone and tinted concrete cast in slim layers, as well as a simple pitched timber roof, an ode to the utilitarian farm structures scattered around the homestead.”

Original article by Michaela Trimble, The New York Times, September 23, 2022.

Tags: Flockhill Lodge  Jonathan Coote  New York Times (The)  Warren and Mahoney  

