NZEDGE  >  News  >  Arts  >  Bumpa Love a Voice for Melbourne Drag Queens
Bumpa Love a Voice for Melbourne Drag Queens
View article source

Bumpa Love a Voice for Melbourne Drag Queens

Bumpa Love wears many hats – the New Zealander is a trailblazer in Melbourne’s drag scene, an activist queen, a “businesswomen queen”, and now a contestant on Season 3 of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under.

When not running Vau d’vile Drag Cabaret Restaurant – a unique, drag queen-run venue in Melbourne, where queens produce, choreograph, and mix their own shows, Bumpa is looking to get drag performers to unionise.

With the larger profile and reach that has now come her way thanks to her appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, she hopes people will support a Drag Queens Union.

Her message to young LGBTQI people is ‘Be Yourself’. And she has some words of advice for Baby Queens: “Learn your craft. Don’t copy anyone. Have the confidence to be your own unique individual.”

Original article by Shibu Thomas, Star Observer, August 2, 2023.

Photo by James Tapai.

Tags: Bumpa Love  drag  RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under  Star Observer  

Show Comments

More from Arts
Game Developer Pippin Barr on Playful Creations

Writers

Game Developer Pippin Barr on Playful Creations

New Zealand-born Pippin Barr might just be the most prolific solo game developer in the world. Since 2011 he has released a baffling 81 of them – and while many are…

Rose Matafeo’s Starstruck Back for Third Run
Barack Obama Has New Zealand Favourites
Milky Day Draws on Struggles to Create New EP
Marya Martin Talks 40th Summer Festival

Other Stories