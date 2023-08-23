Bumpa Love a Voice for Melbourne Drag Queens

Bumpa Love wears many hats – the New Zealander is a trailblazer in Melbourne’s drag scene, an activist queen, a “businesswomen queen”, and now a contestant on Season 3 of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under.

When not running Vau d’vile Drag Cabaret Restaurant – a unique, drag queen-run venue in Melbourne, where queens produce, choreograph, and mix their own shows, Bumpa is looking to get drag performers to unionise.

With the larger profile and reach that has now come her way thanks to her appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, she hopes people will support a Drag Queens Union.

Her message to young LGBTQI people is ‘Be Yourself’. And she has some words of advice for Baby Queens: “Learn your craft. Don’t copy anyone. Have the confidence to be your own unique individual.”

Original article by Shibu Thomas, Star Observer, August 2, 2023.

Photo by James Tapai.