Brag’s Poppy Reid Wins at B&T Media Awards
New Zealand-born Sydney-based Poppy Reid, editor-in-chief of Australia’s biggest youth publisher The Brag Media, is among the big winners at the B&T Women In Media Awards 2023, taking out the champion of change category, Lars Brandle reports for The Music Network.

Reid, who oversees the editorial content of Sydney-based The Brag Media’s suite of titles, which include Rolling Stone AU, Variety Australia, The Music Network and The Brag, is saluted for her “long history of championing women in the music industry.”

Reid has made “significant contributions to furthering the cause of women in the music and media industries through her initiatives, advocacy and support,” reads a statement from organisers, pointing to her work as co-founder of Women In Music Australia (WIMA).

It’s the second major award in less than 12 months for Reid, who won music journalist of the year at the 2022 Australian Women in Music Awards.

Original article by Lars Brandle, The Music Network, August 28, 2023.

Tags: B&T Women In Media Awards 2023  Music Network (The)  Poppy Reid  The Brag Media  

