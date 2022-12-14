NZEDGE  >  News  >  Society  >  General  >  Auckland Couple with New Baby Looks Ahead
Auckland Couple with New Baby Looks Ahead
Tuesday 15 November 2022 marked the day that the global population reached 8 billion, according to the United Nations. The impact of this is far-reaching, putting additional pressure on already stretched resources and challenging efforts to reduce poverty and inequality. Guardian journalists spoke to parents around the world who have welcomed a new child in recent months about their hopes and fears for their family, including Auckland couple Ella Rose Shnapp and Levi Brinsdon-Hall.

Having a child may be an increasingly unpopular choice among environmentalists, but for this couple it is a way to safeguard the future, Eva Corlett reports for the UK newspaper.

Shnapp, 28, and Brinsdon-Hall, 30, had their first child in October. The pair are dedicated environmentalists: among their many roles, Brinsdon-Hall leads an inner-city garden project that feeds 45 families a week, and Shnapp is a keen forager and beekeeper.

“I’m super stoked to have the opportunity to bring someone up with our values,” Brinsdon-Hall says. “One person can contribute an awful lot to the world … there is a lot of power in bringing someone up right.”

Original article by Eva Corlett, The Guardian, November 15, 2022.

