NZEDGE  >  News  >  Society  >  Waiheke Commute One of the More Unusual
Waiheke Commute One of the More Unusual
View article source

Waiheke Commute One of the More Unusual

Whether it’s skiing, snowboarding or skating, Guardian readers from around the world, who opt to take an alternative route to work, share their stories, including Aucklander James Scroggins who commutes daily from Waiheke Island to an 18-storey office block in Auckland city centre.

“In winter, everyone hunkers down because the crossings can be cold and bumpy,” Scroggins says.

“Now it’s summer, it’s great to sit outside for the 35-minute crossing. Occasionally you’ll see dolphins and orca. The seabirds, such as shearwaters and gannets are pretty cool too.”

Although sea fog and storms can cause problems, Scoggins says he’s left with little choice.

“If you live on Waiheke and want to get off the island, you need to take the ferry,” he says.

Original article by Emma Sheppard and James Scoggins, The Guardian, December 11, 2017.

Photo by James Scroggins.

Tags: Auckland  Guardian (The)  James Scroggins  Waiheke Island  

Show Comments

More from Society
Fond Memories of Flying Pioneer Jean Batten

Community/General

Fond Memories of Flying Pioneer Jean Batten

“Jean Batten was the first woman to be awarded the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale’s highest award, the FAI Gold Air Medal. Awarded 80 years ago in 1937 she got it for the…

Miriam and Peter Lancewood Living Off the Grid
Life and Times of Apia Identity Bob Moore
Human-Sized Penguin Remains Found on Hampden Beach
NZ’s Film Industry Worth a Billion to Economy

Other Stories