Seal and Octopus Fight Caught on Camera
Seal and Octopus Fight Caught on Camera

Tourist guide Connor Staple was kayaking close to Kaikoura last week when he captured dramatic footage of a seal battering an octopus, Adam Boult reports for the Telegraph.

The New Zealand fur seal spent about 20 minutes attacking the unfortunate creature before tearing its legs off.

Conner, who works for Kaikoura Kayaks, said: “It is quite rare to see something like this and rarer at this time of day – normally you would see New Zealand fur seals feeding in the evenings.

“I noticed a big flock of sea birds just congregating nearby – that is normally a sign there is something happening – and then the fight begun.

“It went on for about 20 minutes, it was definitely one of the biggest octopuses I have ever seen.

“The seal was shaking it like a staffy with its favourite chew toy – they have to rip the tentacles off before they eat them, otherwise they stick to their throat and they have to throw it up and start again. They are literally dismembered.

“We always promise kayakers they will see seals, but every day is different. Everyone was interested and no one got hit by any flying bits of octopus.

“You never get sick of going out on the water here – every day is always different and there is always something to see. I was pretty stoked to get these photos.”

Original article by Adam Boult, The Telegraph, June 23, 2017.

