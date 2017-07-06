Kiwi Private Investigator Shares Signs Your Partner Is Having An Affair

“It’s something that will have crossed the minds of many a married man or woman,” writes Billie Schwab Dunn in an article for The Daily Mail. Kiwi private investigator Julia Hartley Moore shares signs your partner is having an affair.

The private investigator says she “sees more cheating women than men”. “The reason is because wives catch out men more than men catch out women. Women are far more calculating,” she told FEMAIL.

“Men talk on the surface whereas women get deep into relationships. Women talk to their friends and enlist help which helps keep it under wraps.”

So how do you know if your partner is cheating? These are the signs:

Small behavioural changes. One example can be how they use their cell phones. Do they let you touch it? Hartley Moore says cheating partners usually “become secretive” and “change enough for you to notice”.

Talking about one person a lot. “If they start talking about someone a lot, not necessarily in a flattering way it could be quite derogatory, they could be trying to reflect you away from a person”.

Phone and credit bills go missing. “It could be because there are items and calls they don’t want you to see”, Hartley Moore said. “A classic thing we find is months after Valentine’s Day a woman will ring up saying, ‘I saw the credit card statements’ and they’ve seen a golden bracelet or a fur coat on them but didn’t get them.”

Hartley Moore points out that when people ring her for help “many have held suspicions about their partner for six months to a year.” She and her team can get to the root of the issue within two or three days.

“People are opportunists, the minute they can they do, but infidelity is a behavioural trait and we see repeat offenders,” the private investigator explained.

“Although finding out that your partner is cheating on you is an awful thing to realise Hartley Moore does believe there is a positive aspect.”

“A lot of people look at the negative part of infidelity but you have to look at everything as a positive and you need to learn from it, you don’t want to dwell on it.” “We help people move on, you only need to be lucky in love once. You’ve got to stay in the game and be present in life and always be in the positive.”

To read more about some of Julia’s most memorable cases, please click here.

Article Source: Daily Mail, Billie Schwab Dunn, June 28, 2017

Image Source: Juliahartleymoore.co.nz