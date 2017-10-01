Glass-Box Glamping in Kaikoura

“Spring has sprung in New Zealand. Still a bit too chilly for full-blown summer camping, now’s the season to test the waters with a bit of glass-box glamping,” writes Jacqui Gibson in an article for FWT Magazine. In the article she describes her stay in Pure Pod’s Kahutara glass hut with “ultimate privacy and breath-taking views of the snow-capped Southern Alps.” Kahutara is located about 10 minutes’ drive inland from Kaikoura and two-and-a-half hours’ drive north of Christchurch.

“There are four glass huts just like this one in New Zealand, each styled around the idea of being at one with nature without foregoing too many of life’s luxuries. At each one, expect spectacular scenery and guaranteed privacy,” as reported in the article.

The huts feature “heated flooring, hot water, lighting and an upmarket bathroom and shower. Other glamping essentials include a well-stocked fridge, a stove-top cooker, an outdoor bbq and a USB charger and bluetooth speaker. Say goodbye to phone and internet coverage and simply relax.”

“Aimed at luxury travellers, the Kahutara cabin features sliding doors on three sides that fully open to give you that feeling of floating in nature,” writes Gibson.

Kahutara is “a partnership between the Kiwi-owned cabin manufacturing and marketing firm, PurePods, and the Blunts, the family who’ve farmed the large station for three generations.”

The glass cabin “reflects the latest in off-grid technology” and “generates enough solar and bio-fuel energy to run the hot water system, the heating and the lighting.”

Article Source: FWT Magazine, Jacqui Gibson, September 21, 2017

Image Source: Facebook – PurePods