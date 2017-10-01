NZEDGE  >  News  >  Travel & Tourism  >  New Zealand  >  Glass-Box Glamping in Kaikoura
Glass-Box Glamping in Kaikoura
View article source

Glass-Box Glamping in Kaikoura

“Spring has sprung in New Zealand. Still a bit too chilly for full-blown summer camping, now’s the season to test the waters with a bit of glass-box glamping,” writes Jacqui Gibson in an article for FWT Magazine. In the article she describes her stay in Pure Pod’s Kahutara glass hut with “ultimate privacy and breath-taking views of the snow-capped Southern Alps.” Kahutara is located about 10 minutes’ drive inland from Kaikoura and two-and-a-half hours’ drive north of Christchurch.

“There are four glass huts just like this one in New Zealand, each styled around the idea of being at one with nature without foregoing too many of life’s luxuries. At each one, expect spectacular scenery and guaranteed privacy,” as reported in the article.

The huts feature “heated flooring, hot water, lighting and an upmarket bathroom and shower. Other glamping essentials include a well-stocked fridge, a stove-top cooker, an outdoor bbq and a USB charger and bluetooth speaker. Say goodbye to phone and internet coverage and simply relax.”

“Aimed at luxury travellers, the Kahutara cabin features sliding doors on three sides that fully open to give you that feeling of floating in nature,” writes Gibson.

Kahutara is “a partnership between the Kiwi-owned cabin manufacturing and marketing firm, PurePods, and the Blunts, the family who’ve farmed the large station for three generations.”

The glass cabin “reflects the latest in off-grid technology” and “generates enough solar and bio-fuel energy to run the hot water system, the heating and the lighting.”

Article Source: FWT Magazine, Jacqui Gibson, September 21, 2017

Image Source: Facebook – PurePods

Tags: FWT Magazine  glamping  Kahutara  Kaikoura  Pure Pod  Pure Pods  

Show Comments

More from Travel & Tourism
Destination Tauranga for Surreal Kayak Adventures

New Zealand

Destination Tauranga for Surreal Kayak Adventures

“In New Zealand, there are many places to see glowworms and also many places to paddle a kayak. These two experiences, already lovely on their own, merge for a surreal adventure…

Ten Must See Places in Auckland
Toast of Taranaki
Mt Doom, Ski Fields and Bike Redemption
New Zealand’s 10 Most Desirable Airbnb Getaways

Other Stories