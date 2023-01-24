NZEDGE  >  News  >  Travel & Tourism  >  Adrenalin  >  Six of the Best Adventures in New Zealand
Six of the Best Adventures in New Zealand
“Whether you prefer a stomach-dropping free fall or a calf-burning rock ascent, New Zealand has no shortage of hair-raising adventures for those with a head for heights,” Justin Meneguzzi writes for National Geographic Traveller.

In his article, Meneguzzi features his top six New Zealand adventures, including ziplining through native beech forests, climbing alongside a waterfall, and canyoning by moonlight.

“Conquer the world’s steepest tree-to-tree zip-line on a treetop expedition outside Queenstown,” Meneguzzi writes. “Ziptrek Ecotours runs a range of zip-line tours, from one-hour experiences to half-day adventures that build up serious speed – dropping 30 storeys in 10 seconds as you whizz through beech forests. Carbon-neutral Ziptrek also restores native forests through tree-planting programmes.”

Original article by Justin Meneguzzi, National Geographic Traveller, January 12, 2023.

