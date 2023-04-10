NZEDGE  >  News  >  Society  >  Nature  >  Our Fabled Shellfish That Nearly Vanished
Our Fabled Shellfish That Nearly Vanished
View article source

Our Fabled Shellfish That Nearly Vanished

Mainly found on the North Island, the large clam treasured by Māori coastal communities that nearly became extinct due to exploitation. But now, the toheroa might be on the way back, Norman Miller writes for the BBC.

“[The taste of] raw toheroa is like a really creamy sweetcorn chowder,” said University of Waikato marine ecologist Phil Ross, when Miller asked if he had combined his years of scientific study of toheroa numbers and how to bring them back with actually eating them when opportunity arose. Others talk of a gamey taste to a meat that combines pale green body flesh with a long, creamy-white muscly “tongue” the animal uses to burrow – and which inspired its name (toheroa means “long tongue” in te Reo).

Commercial harvesting was banned 50 years ago, and the last “open day”, when people could plunge into the shallow surf to dig for their own taste of seafood heaven, was back in 1993.

Māori have now teamed up with marine biologists to try and restore toheroa numbers.

Original article by Norman Miller, BBC, March 22, 2023.

Photo by Phil Ross.

Tags: BBC  mātauranga  Phil Ross  toheroa  

Show Comments

More from Society
Aves Appreciation Rubs off on Sydney Writer

Nature

Aves Appreciation Rubs off on Sydney Writer

It seems like “every single” New Zealander has some kind of “bird madness”, and Sydney writer Rebecca Shaw has now determined that she too is “infected”, “and loving it”. Shaw reports…

Ans Westra’s Photos Captured a Changing Nation
Trailblazing Georgina Beyer Dedicated to Community
Should New Zealand Cats Be Kept Indoors?
Former All Black Campbell Johnstone Speaks Out

Other Stories