NZEDGE  >  News  >  Society  >  Nature  >  Ecologist Elizabeth Bell Kills to Be Kind
Ecologist Elizabeth Bell Kills to Be Kind
View article source

Ecologist Elizabeth Bell Kills to Be Kind

Elizabeth “Biz” Bell is one of the primary architects of a series of ambitious conservation projects from the Caribbean to the Channel Islands. Honed in New Zealand and now exported to the world, they are called predator-free zones, and their primary tool is death: mass trapping or poisoning drives to eliminate introduced predators or pests, Tess McClure reports for The Guardian.

Bell and her colleagues at Blenheim-based Wildlife Management International hope to halt the cascade of extinctions exacerbated by the introduction of predatory or competing species, allowing native and endangered creatures, particularly birds, to return and thrive, McClure writes.

“New Zealand are the world experts, leading the charge in developing new technology, new tools, new methods,” Bell says. That expertise is now becoming a valuable international export.

Original article by Tess McClure, The Guardian, September 10, 2023.

Photo by Jim Tannock.

Tags: Elizabeth Bell  Guardian (The)  pest eradication  Wildlife Management International  

Show Comments

More from Society
Coping with Train Misery by James Nokise

Z-Files

Coping with Train Misery by James Nokise

There are many ways to cope with a rail journey from hell, Helen Pidd writes for The Guardian. When the New Zealand-born comedian James Nokise found himself on an 11-hour odyssey…

Pristine Places Models for New Zealand’s Future
Advocate Brent Pope Recalls a Tough Job
New Zealand Scraps Last of Covid Restrictions
ACT Leader David Seymour Pledges a Shift

Other Stories