Taranaki One of Lonely Planet’s Top Regions 2017

Taranaki has been named as one of the Top Regions to visit in 2017 in Lonely Planet’s annual Best in Travel ranking.

“The joke goes that most travellers who reach Taranaki have just taken a wrong turn, a gag backed by stats showing that just 2% of New Zealand’s international visitors venture out this way,” according to Lonely Planet.

“But a new motto – ‘A Little Bit Out There’ – offsets the region’s remote location with a deliciously offbeat new gallery dedicated to effervescent kinetic artist, filmmaker, painter and poet, Len Lye.”

“In nearby Egmont National Park, meanwhile, a magnificent hiking trail is emerging from the shadows to challenge the Tongariro Alpine Crossing as the country’s finest one-day walk.”

The regions listed in the ranking were:

  1. Choquequirao, Peru
  2. Taranaki, New Zealand
  3. The Azores, Portugal
  4. North Wales, UK
  5. South Australia
  6. Aysén, Chile
  7. The Tuamotus, French Polynesia
  8. Coastal Georgia, USA
  9. Perak, Malaysia
  10. The Skellig Ring, Ireland

Article Source: Lonely Planet, November 2016

Image Source: Wikipedia

Tags: Len Lye  Lonely Planet  Taranaki  

