Relax at Northland Luxury Lodge

Are you tired of the cold weather in the Northern Hemisphere? W Magazine proposes to pack your “swimsuit and jet off to one of these stunning new hotels for a few days of sun, sand and total bliss.” Northland’s Helena Bay Luxury Lodge is one of the properties featured in the article.

“Opened this month, this new luxury lodge situated right along the coastline (40 minutes from Auckland) boasts four private beaches, 800 acres of scenic landscapes, an impressive spa, and an ‘estate to plate’ culinary program led by Michelin-starred chef Don Alfonso,” as described in W Magazine.

The other luxury lodges are:

  1. The Sanya Edition in Sanya, China
  2. The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort
  3. Andaz Mayakoba Resort Riviera Maya
  4. The Shore Club Turks & Caicos

Article Source: W Magazine, Kristin Tice Studeman, November 30, 2016

Image Source: Facebook – Helena Bay

