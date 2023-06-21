How To Work Out Like a New Zealander

“Are there people across the world who are equally as consumed with working out and tapping into mental and physical health [as those in the United States]?” health and wellness media company Well+Good asks. “To find out, we set our sites across the globe, honing in on none other than New Zealand. The reason? It’s renowned for its approach to wellness.”

“Curious how Kiwis stay fit, specifically?” Rebecca Norris writes for the site. “According to group fitness instructor for Les Mills International Danielle Lally, HIIT training, dance-inspired workouts, and bespoke training (such as boxing, Pilates, and yoga) reign supreme. ‘But it’s not just about the active training sessions – recovery training is becoming important in our fitness culture,’ Lally adds. ‘That’s why contrast therapy, saunas, and breathwork are gaining attention.’”

Original article by Rebecca Norris, Well+Good, June 3, 2023.