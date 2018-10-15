NZEDGE  >  News  >  Society  >  Community/General  >  New Zealand Second-Best Place for Expats
New Zealand Second-Best Place for Expats
New Zealand Second-Best Place for Expats

New Zealand has been ranked the second-best place for expats in a study by HSBC. Singapore has landed the top spot in the survey. The Singapore Business Review reports.

The Expat Explorer survey found that New Zealand ranked ninth in economics, first for experience categories and second in family indicators.

“Sweden, one of the world’s most gender-equal countries, got top billing for family life, while New Zealand’s “welcoming atmosphere and personal benefits that can last a lifetime” topped the experience category ahead of Spain and Taiwan,” as reported in Relocate Magazine.

These are the Top Ten Places for Expats:

  1. Singapore
  2. New Zealand
  3. Germany
  4. Canada
  5. Bahrain
  6. Australia
  7. Sweden
  8. Switzerland
  9. Taiwan
  10. A.E.

