NZEDGE  >  News  >  Society  >  Politics and Economics  >  Dissecting the Rhetoric of Jacinda Ardern
Dissecting the Rhetoric of Jacinda Ardern
View article source

Dissecting the Rhetoric of Jacinda Ardern

“There used to be a website devoted to pointing out examples of world maps that didn’t bother to include New Zealand. If we did make it, we were tucked into the lower right corner, just past Australia. We’re used to being far away and forgotten. For a brief time, Jacinda Ardern put us on the map,” New Zealand political columnist Josie Pagani writes.

“Ardern, who [has resigned], citing burnout, had promised New Zealanders a ‘transformational’ government that would build homes to address a housing crisis and reduce child poverty,” Pagani writes in a piece for The New York Times.

“But over time, many Kiwis came to feel that, despite her international image, her rhetoric was never quite matched by substance.

“On balance, she deserves credit for knowing when to throw in the towel if her heart is no longer in it. But Ardern leaves with much of her promised agenda unfulfilled. It’s been thrilling to be on the world map. But in the end, her years in power were like those maps that left New Zealand off: flawed and incomplete.”

Original article by Josie Pagani, The New York Times, January 24, 2023.

Tags: Jacinda Ardern  Josie Pagani  New York Times (The)  

Show Comments

More from Society
Jacinda Ardern Gives the World a Lesson in Humility

Politics and Economics

Jacinda Ardern Gives the World a Lesson in Humility

“Jacinda Ardern and young female leaders – including Finland’s PM Sanna Marin and Denmark’s Mette Frederiksen – who have emerged in the last decade stand as a counterpoint to the loud,…

Chris Hipkins New Zealand’s Next Prime Minister
New Zealand’s Leader Jacinda Ardern Steps Down
Crypto Ponzi Scheme Avenger Danny de Kek Speaks Up
Life on Scott Base Shared via TikTok

Other Stories