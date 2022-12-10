NZEDGE  >  News  >  Society  >  General  >  Four Day Week’s Charlotte Lockhart Speaks to CNN
Four Day Week’s Charlotte Lockhart Speaks to CNN
View article source

Four Day Week’s Charlotte Lockhart Speaks to CNN

In a recent CNN Audio podcast from the series, Downside Up, New Zealander Charlotte Lockhart, founder of the non-profit 4 Day Week Global, joins Americans Anne Helen Petersen, author of Out of Office and Angela Garbes, author of Essential Labor, in speaking about “how even a small shift in the status quo could change our world completely”.

“A LinkedIn survey conducted this year found that 54 per cent of US workers chose a four day workweek as one of the top benefits they’d like offered by their employer,” Downside Up presenter Chris Cillizza says. “But employers have been reluctant to buy into a shorter week. Lockhart is trying to change that.”

“In 2018, before she started a non-profit, Lockhart was working at an estate planning firm in New Zealand. She started talking with her colleague, Andrew Barnes, about how they could spend less time at work.”

Lockhart says: “[Barnes] read some research that said that people were only productive broadly less than three hours a day. So he was academically interested in what got in the way of people being productive and so he decided to try that if we gave our people more time in their personal lives, would that mean that they got a lot of that personal life and distraction out of their day? And we found that that was the success, and that’s why we started doing this.”

Original article by CNN, November 28, 2022.

Tags: 4 Day Week Global  Charlotte Lockhart  CNN  

Show Comments

More from Society
Running Legend Sir Murray Halberg Our Olympic Hero

Obituaries

Running Legend Sir Murray Halberg Our Olympic Hero

Sir Murray Halberg, New Zealand Olympic 5000m champion in 1960, two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist and multiple world record-breaker, has died aged 89, Jason Henderson writes in an obituary for Athletics…

Supreme Court Rules Voting Age of 18 is Discriminatory
NIWA Scientists Say Tonga Eruption Record Size
Cultural Champ Ken Gorbey Relishes Ninth Decade
The Night Aotearoa Won More than a Rugby Match

Other Stories