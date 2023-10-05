Adventurous Sailing Couple Stops in Wisconsin

A little piece of New Zealand passed through Kenosha recently with globetrotting couple Gavin and Lica Morris docking their 46-foot-long catamaran, the Sol Maria, in Kenosha Harbor, Wisconsin, Joe States reports for Kenosha News.

Their journey began in 2009 from their hometown of Tairua, a coastal town on the east coast of the Coromandel Peninsula. For nearly a decade and a half, they have sailed around the world, seeing every place they can.

They’ve visited the Caribbean and the Mediterranean, had a close-call to some “car-sized” chunks of debris from an eruption in Vanuatu, and watched Komodo dragons stroll along a beach in Indonesia.

“No days are the same. You move with the moments and opportunities that are put out in front of you and you enjoy them,” Lica said. “You enjoy them because you never know what’s going to happen.”

Original article by Joe States, Kenosha News, September 23, 2023.

Photo by Joe States.