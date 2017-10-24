NZEDGE  >  Video  >  Film  >  Thor: Ragnarok Interview With Taika Waititi

24 October 2017

Thor: Ragnarok Interview With Taika Waititi


Watch this clip to hear Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi talk about making his first action superhero movie. He also reveals which member of the cast surprised him the most.

Tags: YouTube  

Show Comments

More from Film
Waru Trailer

Film

Waru Trailer

Watch the trailer for Waru – an NZ film, in which eight different female directors share their insights into the complexity of child…

Interview with RiverdalesKJ Apa
My Year With Helen – Trailer
New Thor: Ragnarok Trailer
Rose McIver Interview

Other Stories