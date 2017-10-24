Thor: Ragnarok Interview With Taika Waititi
Watch this clip to hear Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi talk about making his first action superhero movie. He also reveals which member of the cast surprised him the most.
Watch this clip to hear Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi talk about making his first action superhero movie. He also reveals which member of the cast surprised him the most.
Contact | Privacy | Terms of Service | Advertise | Google+ © Copyright NZEDGE 1998-2017
see privacy protectionsClose -->