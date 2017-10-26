NZEDGE  >  Video  >  X Files  >  Stunning Aurora Australis Timelapse

26 October 2017

Stunning Aurora Australis Timelapse


Watch this short clip to see a compilation of timelapse footage of Aurora Australis photography taken in New Zealand from 2015-2017. The video was published by Stephen Voss.

