NZEDGE  >  Video  >  X Files  >  Rocket Lab Preparing for Launch

17 February 2017

Rocket Lab Preparing for Launch


New Zealand’s Rocket Lab is preparing for its first launch. Watch this clip to see the moment their Electron rocket arrives at the launch complex. To read more about the launch click here.

