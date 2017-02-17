Rocket Lab Preparing for Launch
New Zealand’s Rocket Lab is preparing for its first launch. Watch this clip to see the moment their Electron rocket arrives at the launch complex. To read more about the launch click here.
USD 0.718 | AUD 0.936 | GBP 0.578 | YUAN 4.932 | EUR 0.680
New Zealand’s Rocket Lab is preparing for its first launch. Watch this clip to see the moment their Electron rocket arrives at the launch complex. To read more about the launch click here.
Contact | Privacy | Terms of Service | Advertise | Google+ © Copyright NZEDGE 1998-2017