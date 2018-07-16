NZEDGE  >  Video  >  Music  >  Mitch James – 21

16 July 2018

Mitch James – 21


Last month New Zealand musician Mitch James debuted his single 21 from his first major-label album. Listen to it here. Before he got signed James spent two years busking and playing open mic nights around Europe.

