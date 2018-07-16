Mitch James – 21
Last month New Zealand musician Mitch James debuted his single 21 from his first major-label album. Listen to it here. Before he got signed James spent two years busking and playing open mic nights around Europe.
16 July 2018
Watch New Zealand singer-songwriter Robinson’s new video for Nothing to Regret. The 21-year-old, who was born in Greymouth has been likened to Lorde and Georgia Nott.
