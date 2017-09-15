Maggie Marilyn Interview
Listen to this interview to hear Maggie Hewitt and Jo Knight speak about the launch of their label Maggie Marilyn. Maggie Marilyn is a New Zealand based fashion brand that launched in September 2016.
