NZEDGE  >  Video  >  X Files  >  Maggie Marilyn Interview

15 September 2017

Maggie Marilyn Interview


Listen to this interview to hear Maggie Hewitt and Jo Knight speak about the launch of their label Maggie Marilyn. Maggie Marilyn is a New Zealand based fashion brand that launched in September 2016.

Tags: YouTube  

Show Comments

More from X Files
Have Scientists Rediscovered NZ’s 8th Wonder of the World?

X Files

Have Scientists Rediscovered NZ’s 8th Wonder of the World?

Have scientists rediscovered the 8th wonder of the world in New Zealand? Listen to this 5 minute clip by 21 News to hear more about New Zealand’s…

Rocket Lab Launch Animation
The New Zealand Kiwi
Alan Gibbs’ Field of Dreams
How Blue Whales Feed

Other Stories