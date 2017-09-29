Lorde Wins at Silver Scrolls Awards
Lorde has won the APRA Silver Scroll Award 2017 for her song Green Light. Watch this video by RNZ to see Tami Neilson present the Award to the singer. Lorde also won the award in 2013 for Royals.
