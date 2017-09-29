NZEDGE  >  Video  >  Music  >  Lorde Wins at Silver Scrolls Awards

29 September 2017

Lorde Wins at Silver Scrolls Awards


Lorde has won the APRA Silver Scroll Award 2017 for her song Green Light. Watch this video by RNZ to see Tami Neilson present the Award to the singer. Lorde also won the award in 2013 for Royals.

