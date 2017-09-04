NZEDGE  >  Video  >  Music  >  Lorde Performs ‘Homemade Dynamite’ at VMAs

4 September 2017

Lorde Performs ‘Homemade Dynamite’ at VMAs


Kiwi singer Lorde danced to a remix of her song ‘Homemade Dynamite’ at this year’s VMAs as she was ill with the flu and unable to sing. She got mixed reviews for her performance.

