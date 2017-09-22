Jordan Rakei – Goodbyes
Listen to Jordan Rakei’s Goodbyes, which is one of the tracks on his new album Wallflower (released today). Jordan Rakei was recently listed as one Paste Magazine’s top artists in September.
